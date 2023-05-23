Phalombe young man creates sugarcane juice making machine

Joshua John, a young man in Phalombe, has created a machine which is used for making sugarcane juice.

John is not new in the field of innovations as he has previously created a power bank that supplies power to the whole house and lasts over eight hours. He also used a sewing machine to produce electricity.

He has since established his own company to produce more products and has said he is ready to work with anyone.

According to John, he believes that science and technology can help people in the country to transform their lives.

“I thank government for assisting other young people who are making various products using the skills that they have,” said John in an interview with the local media.

Meanwhile, Malawians on social media have urged the government to give the young man a scholarship for further training and capital for his workshop.

“Government should invest in this local machine,” said one person on social media.