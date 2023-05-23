Cyclone Freddy survivors plead for business support

Survivors of Cyclone Freddy in Phalombe district have pleaded for business support to help them sustain themselves.

Speaking during the donation to the survivors by students of the Catholic University of Malawi, Councillor for Mpasa Ward in the district, Bernard Komwa, said the survivors are now looking for sustainable ways of changing their lives.

“My plea to well-wishers is to come forth and support these people with capital for them to start businesses that can sustain their livelihood,” said Komwa.

Komwa added that start-up capital for the survivors can help them start rebuilding their homes and all that was lost with the fierce waters in the district.

He further applauded the Catholic University of Malawi for the donation to the survivors, saying the donation is unique as some lost their clothes and shoes.

Concurring with Komwa, the university chaplain for the Catholic University of Malawi, Fr. Kondwani Mwenegamba, said the survivors need to start the process of rebuilding through themselves and other well-wishers.

Fr. Mwenegamba then applauded the management of the university, students, and other well-wishers for supporting the survivors.

The university has donated clothes, shoes, sugar, and blackest to the survivors of Cyclone Freddy in Phalombe. The university has also been providing support to the survivors of Cyclone Freddy in Chiradzulu district.

