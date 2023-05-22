Malawi Parliament urges Chakwera administration to continue relocation of refugees

Malawi Parliament has welcomed the forced relocation of refugees and asylum seekers to Dzaleka Refugee Camp saying the behavior of refugees of operating businesses without permits was a recipe for disaster.

Chairpersons of Parliamentary committees on Defense and Security, International Relations and Trade and Industry have supported the Lazarus Chakwera admnistration’s decision to relocate refugees.

According to the Members of Parliament, the refugees were told on several occasions to relocate to Dzaleka and what government is doing is within the laws governing refugees in the country.

“We have noted that the action by government follows the behavior of some refugees whose conduct in living and doing business outside designated refugee camps without any permit is inconsistent with the law that regulates refugees and asylum seekers in this country,” reads the statement in part.

The MPs also argued that the conduct of the refugees also rendered Malawi’s laws on refugees useless.

“We would not want to see lawlessness prevail in the manner in which refugees behave in this country. We, therefore, wish to strongly encourage the Minister of Homeland Security to ensure that the exercise continues,” the statement says.

