K20 million toilet constructed in Mzuzu

A small toilet at Lupaso under-five clinic in Mzuzu constructed using Constituency Development (CDF) is said to have cost K20 million.

Local media outlet Times reports that a Bill of Quantity (BOQ) for the toilet shows that the structure was constructed using an amount in excess of K20 million.

The toilet which is almost complete has two rooms, one for males the other for females, but has no windows.

“On the BOQ, the toilet is labelled VIP and was allocated 226 bags of cement, 11 steel door frames, 35 corrugated iron sheets (18 ft) among others,” Times reported.

However, the constructed toilet has five iron sheets supported by seven planks.

Newton Chione, Secretary for Lupaso Ward Development Committee told Times that their total budget was estimated at around K2.4 million. He added that they were never given the plan for the toilet.

Commenting on the issue, Mzuzu City Council spokesperson McDonald Gondwe admitted that the BOQ is unrealistic but he blamed the communities saying they are responsible because CDF gives them powers to get quotations of goods and services.

