ZiliMwaIfe: Airtel Malawi unveils five finalists

Airtel Malawi has unveiled five finalists who will get a share of K37.5 million in the ZiliMwaIfe campaign which started last year.

Under the K100 million campaign, Airtel has been giving out cash prizes to Malawians with initiatives that are positively assisting their communities. Fourteen people have so far received a total of K40 million and out of the recipients, five finalists have been selected.

The finalists include Elias Matope whose initiative supports hundreds of children with shoes, Malumbo Harawa who uses his biomedical engineering knowledge to fix medical equipment including concentrators in public hospitals and Machinga based teacher Juma Ali who developed a student grading app which is being used in schools.

The other finalists are Stainslaus Sakwiya whose app Mlimipay is helping farmers to save money for farm inputs and Chimwemwe Mwenifumbo who built power stations and a water pump which are providing electricity and water at Chigwere in NkhataBay.

One of the judges, Wisdom Chimgwede, said they received over one thousand applications and 14 were given prizes and now they want to put it to Malawians to vote for the top five.

“We are hoping that we have interested a lot of Malawians to be able to come forward and vote because it is about them appreciating what ordinary Malawians are doing,” said Chimgwede.

Airtel Marketing Director Thokozani Kamkondo Sande said people in the country should dial 460 and follow instructions in order to vote for any of the contestants. She said every Airtel subscriber will have a chance to vote for a total of three times.

Apart from the 14 winners given prizes so far, Airtel Malawi during the campaign launch last year also gave K12 million to Temwani Chilenga who runs an orphanage in Lilongwe and K10 million to Dumisani Kaliati whose innovation have helped deliver medicine drugs to hard to reach areas.

