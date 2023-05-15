11-year-old boy drowns in Shire River

An 11 year–old boy died on Sunday after drowning in the Shire River near Dinde dock in Nsanje district.

Spokesperson for Nsanje Police Station, Agnes Zalakoma said the boy identified as McDulf Mtope left home around noon with friends.

Without the knowledge of their parents, they went to Shire River for swimming where the boy drowned.

People started searching for him and after some hours he was found dead in the river.

The matter was reported to police at Nsanje Police Station who then visited the scene accompanied by medical officers from Nsanje District Hospital.

According to Zalakoma, postmortem results show that death was due to suffocation secondary to drowning.

Meanwhile, police in the district are appealing to parents and guardians to check the movements of their children in order to avoid similar incidents.

The boy hailed Kamoto village in the area of Traditional Authority (TA) Juma, in Mulanje district.

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by Malawi24