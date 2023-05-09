Arrested monkey goes viral

A monkey has gone viral on social media after being arrested for tearing tiles off the roof of a building.

A video shared on on social media shows the angry monkey removing tiles from the roof of a house.

An image also shared on social media show the monkey in handcuffs with a security officer beside it.

The incident reportedly happened at a college in Uganda.

“This MONKEY was apparently arrested while plucking tiles off a roof at Busoga College Mwiri,” T-Radio reported on its Facebook Page.

It was not immediately clear why the monkey got angry to the extent of damaging the roof of the house.

However, the monkey’s actions have amused social media users.

“This fellow was not given food or what coz that was a protest,” one person said on social media.

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by Malawi24