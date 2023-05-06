Week four preview: Bullets eye top spot as Eagles strive for first win

A big weekend lies ahead in the TNM Super League as FCB Nyasa Big Bullets have an opportunity to temporarily move to the top of the summit whilst Blue Eagles eye their first win of the season having started the campaign on a very bad note.

Let’s now preview the week in full…

Saturday, 6 April, 2023

FCB Nyasa Big Bullets vs. Moyale Barracks at Kamuzu Stadium

The defending champions have all the opportunity in the world to leapfrog early pacesetter Mighty Mukuru Wanderers with a win over Moyale Barracks. Straight from their hard-fought 1-0 victory away to Extreme FC last Saturday, the odds are on their side to get the job done, having registered 28 wins over their opposition since 2008 and are yet to lose at home having played the entire 2022 season unbeaten at Kamuzu Stadium.

On the other hand, the visitors will also be looking for their first ever win at the facility in more than a decade, with fresh memories of how they got hammered when the two faced off in the 2022 season.

The soldiers lost 3-1 to Bullets, a result that saw Kalisto Pasuwa winning his fourth straight league title and 16th in total.

The Lions of Kaning’ina are coming from a 1-0 away victory over Kamuzu Barracks last week.

Both teams are unbeaten in the current campaign.

Blue Eagles vs. Chitipa United at Nankhaka Stadium

Last season’s runners-up are just one spot above the relegation zone, and they head into this encounter off the back of a three-match winless run. The area 30 based side drew 1-1 with Red Lions before losing 1-0 to Silver Strikers, and then they traveled to Mulanje, where they also played out to a 1-1 draw against Bangwe All Stars.

It’s a must win game for Eliya Kananji’s side to Kickstart their campaign, which is already falling into an absy.

As for their opposition, they recorded their first win in the new campaign with a comfortable 3-1 victory over Dedza Dynamos.

Another win will surely give them the much needed confidence to cement their place in the top flight for another season after they got relegated in the 2020/21 season.

Civil Service United vs. Mafco FC at Civo Stadium

It’s another blockbuster fixture between the two old foes. The Servants had their first win last week when they recorded a hard-fought 1-0 victory away to Mighty Tigers FC. The result saw them moving to position nine with four points after they lost 2-0 to Wanderers before a 1-1 draw at home to Extreme FC.

As for Mafco, their two-match winless run has seen them drop deeper into 11th position, just two points above the relegation zone.

They started the campaign with a 2-1 win over Chitipa United, but they got hammered 4-0 by Bullets at Kamuzu Stadium.

Last week, they lost 3-2 at home to Karonga United, a situation that saw head coach Stereo Gondwe fired from his job.

Mafco are hungrier for points, but playing Civo at their own backyard might prove to be a tall order for the Salima based Soldiers.

Sunday, 7 April 2023

Ekwendeni Hammers vs. Silver Strikers at Mzuzu Stadium

This game is between one off-form team against a team that is currently enjoying top form since the arrival of the Dutch coach Pieter De Jongh.

However, the Central Bankers have never beaten Ekwendeni Hammers at Mzuzu Stadium.

In the past three seasons, Silver Strikers have failed to win the league because they oftenly struggle against these dark horses but they have the opportunity to change the history by getting the better of the Northern Region rookies.

The Bankers are third in the standings with 7 points whilst Hammers are 13th on the log with two points. The two teams have played three games each.

The momentum is with De Jongh’s charges for all three points.

Mighty Tigers vs. Mighty Mukuru Wanderers

A battle for ‘mighty’ teams will intensify between these two teams. Tigers have four points from the possible nine whilst Wanderers are the current leaders, having won all three matches convincingly.

The Nomads will be looking to make it four wins in a row against Christopher Nyambose’s charges in order to maintain their top position whilst Tigers will be looking forward to bounce back from last Sunday’s 1-0 defeat at home to Civil Service United.

This will be a tightly-contested encounter, but Wanderers have an edge over Tigers.

Red Lions vs. Dedza Dynamos at Balaka Stadium

This is game between two off-form teams who are struggling to get results.

Red Lions come into this one with a record on one draw and two defeats, scoring one goal and conceding seven goals. They drew 1-1 with Blue Eagles, lost 3-0 to Wanderers before a 4-0 defeat away to Silver Strikers.

As for Dedza Dynamos, they drew 1-1 with Bangwe All Stars, won 3-2 over Kamuzu Barracks and lost 3-1 away to Chitipa United.

The Zomba based Soldiers have to win this game if they are to avoid a repeat of what happened in 2018 when they got relegated from the top flight league.

Extreme FC vs. Kamuzu Barracks at Civo Stadium

Two teams without a win are fighting for the first win to kickstart their league campaigns.

The Mchinji based outfit are winless in three games, having lost to Tigers and Bullets and got a point over Civil Service United.

They are both in the relegation zone with one point. KB drew 0-0 with Ekwendeni Hammers and registered two back-to-back defeats to Dedza Dynamos and Moyale Barracks, respectively.

