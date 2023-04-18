Sunbird pumps K10 million towards 2023 Malawi’s International Tourism Expo

Sunbird Hotels & Resorts, Malawi’s leading hotel chain has made a sponsored of K10 million towards the most anticipated Malawi’s International Tourism Expo scheduled to take place from 26 to 27 April at Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe.

The event is expected to bring together Malawi’s leading tourism enterprises, International Exhibitors, Leadership, Investors, International Buyers and industry experts to showcase and discuss the latest trends and opportunities in the tourism sector.

Speaking during Cheque presentation Head of Sales, Marketing & Distribution Temwa Kanjadza said the leading hotel chain decided to pump in the funds towards the event as a way of supporting the Ministry of Tourism’s efforts in destination marketing.

“As Sunbird Hotels & Resorts, we are proud to support the Malawi International Tourism Expo because we are direct beneficiaries to the gains that come from hosting such a tourism expo.

“We will always champion Government’s efforts in growing the industry through such exhibitions where we have international and regional buyers converge to appreciate what Malawi can offer in as far as tourism is concerned”, she said

Kanjadza added that the sponsorship is also a gesture of recognizing strides that are being made in growing the tourism industry, as it recovers from an unprecedented pandemic that had devastating impact on the industry, and such investment in destination marketing is key to repositioning Malawi, and sending the message that Malawi’s tourism sector is back”, she added.

She further commended the Ministry of Tourism for bringing back the Expo after 3 years of absence due to COVID-19 and made a commitment to continue giving support where necessary.

She added that Sunbird is ready to represent Malawi as a tourist destination with 10 different destinations in Malawi.’

In his remarks, Principal secretary in the Ministry of Tourism Chauncy Simwaka thanked Sunbird for the gesture saying it is really an assurance that the event will be one of its kind with the involvement of major players in the sector.

Simwaka said he is optimistic that the event will bear good results as many international guests will be able to appreciate what Malawi has in the tourism sector.

He added that the ministry is working tirelessly to make the event memorable and beneficial to many tourism players in the country.

Sunbird Hotels and Resorts is Malawi’s leading hotel chain with 10 properties including four city hotels in all three regions of Malawi namely; Sunbird Capital, Sunbird Mount Soche, Sunbird Lilongwe, and Sunbird Mzuzu.

Sunbird also has three popular beach resorts along Lake Malawi namely; Sunbird Waterfront, Sunbird Livingstonia, Sunbird Nkopola, a beachside Inn on the northern lakeshore, Sunbird Chintheche, an iconic mountain resort in the former capital city; Sunbird Kuchawe in Zomba and a country resort; Kalipano in Dowa.

Sunbird Hotels & Resorts” the home of hospitality’’ is known for offering excellent and personalized services, great cuisine and comfortable accommodation.

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by Malawi24