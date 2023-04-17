Truck with abnormal load kills 25-year-old man

A truck with an abnormal load hit a Toyota Hilux pickup at Chinkhoma Trading Centre in Kasungu last night, killing 25-year-old Steven Kamowa.

Kasungu police spokesperson Joseph Kachikho said the truck carried an excavator on its low bed which he described as abnormal load.

At Chinkhoma Trading Centre, the excavator hit the oncoming Toyota Hilux pickup which was coming from the opposite direction.

Kamowa died following the accident. Two other passengers in the Toyota Hilux escaped with various injuries and are being treated at Kasungu district hospital.

Police have since launched a manhunt for the driver of the truck who did not stop after the accident.

Kamowa hailed from Chikuluti village, Traditional Authority Mponela in Dowa.

