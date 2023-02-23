Journalist Marcfarlane Mbewe dies after collapsing at work

Journalist Marcfarlane Mbewe who came into the limelight during the 2019 tripartite elections in Malawi has died after collapsing at work.

Reports indicate that Mbewe collapsed while making a presentation at College of Medicine in Blantyre. He was working for Malawi Liverpool Wellcome Trust.

Mbewe was working with Capital Radio Malawi in 2019 during the tripartite election period. At a press briefing which Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) held at the main tally centre as votes were being counted, he commented on the then MEC chairperson Jane Ansah’s earrings.

“Madam, you are looking good this afternoon. I like your earrings, personally,” said Mbewe before asking questions related to the elections.

A clip of his comments was shared widely on social media.

Meanwhile, people on social media have paid tribute to Mbewe following his death.

“The man gave me some important notes about the profession (journalism) as a young man who had just graduated from Malawi Institute of Journalism,” one Journalist wrote.

Reports indicate that a vigil is taking place at Chiwembe in Blantyre.