School Days movie in the offing

Malawian company 4kaya Films Inc has released a trailer for School Days, a feature film focusing on bullying in schools.

The movie School Days is a feature film shot in Malawi by Malawians and it focuses on the issue of teasing and bullying.

Speaking to reporters in Lilongwe when they were releasing a trailer of the movie, one of the producers of the movie who is also a musician Kendall Kamwendo said they have produced the movie to remind the viewers about their old days in school.

According to Kamwendo, a lot of people have forgotten their school days and they have produced the film to make sure viewers remember their school time.

“We are premiering this movie on 5th May 2022 right here at BICC in the Auditorium. Right now everything has been finalized we are just in promotion stage. We are promoting the film we want to let people know about the days when we are premiering the film. So we can say everything is done now,” explained Kamwendo.

Kamwendo added that Malawi has capacity to penetrate on the international market in terms of production movies and that will happen and it will start with this film.

“We have tried to involve experts who know how to produce films, like 4Kaya Films Ink and we have also used experts in writing so we have used a lot of experts in a number of areas. So we really know this film will make on the international market,” said Kamwendo.

Kamwendo also hinted that the main challenge of film production is sponsorship, a lot of campanies are not coming in to sponsor the movie industry and a lot of Malawians don’t know that film can improve the economy of the Country.

He then appealed to companies to start sponsoring the movie industry because right as a country we are growing in terms of film production.

The trailer of the new movie school days was released yesterday on Friday 17 February, 2023 and since the release of the trailer the movie has received some praises from the public.

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by Malawi24