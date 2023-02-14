Bangwe All Stars unveil Chimango Kayira, three others

TNM Super League new boys Bangwe All Stars have brought in four new arrivals since earning promotion to the top flight league.

Veteran midfielder Chimango Kayira, who had a one year stint with a Mozambican side Vilankulo FC, is the latest signing to join the Bangwe based outfit.

It was reported last week that the former Nyasa Big Bullets Captain made a decision of not returning to Mozambique and has now decided to join the new comers, signing a two-year deal.

This follows the arrivals of Innocent Msowoya and Sunganani Geoffrey from Sable Farming and Bongani Kaipa who was released by Mighty Mukuru Wanderers.

“Bangwe All Stars have completed the signing of defending midfielder Chimango Kayira from Mozambican side Vilankulo FC. Kayira has signed a 2-year deal with the Bangwe based team,” reads the statement on their official Facebook page.

On Monday, the team announced the signing of Msowoya.

“After signing defender Bongani Kaipa, the team is also pleased to announce the signing of Innocent Msowoya. The former Sable Farming FC workhorse has penned a two-year contract with the Bangwe based team,” reads the statement.

According to various reports, the club will continue adding new players to the team in readiness for their first ever Super League appearance after they finished as runners up to Nyasa Big Bullets Reserves in the Southern Region Football League.

There are also rumors that former Bullets winger Dalitso Sailesi and former team mate Bright Munthali will join the side.

