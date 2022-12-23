Walycris Wanyengo dies in accident

Achalume star Walycris Wanyengo has died in an accident.

According to reports, the musician has died in an accident in Zimbabwe while he was returning home from South Africa where he went to perform.

The reports further reveal that a MaTours bus which the artist boarded was hit by a truck, and Walycris died on the spot.

Walycris conquered Malawi’s music industry with his Yao flavour. His death has come at a time he was beginning to reap from his sweat.

May his soul rest peace

