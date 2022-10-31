TN Stars confirm relegation

TN Stars confirmed their relegation from the Super League following a 1-0 loss to Moyale Barracks on Sunday at Mzuzu Stadium.

Gasten Simkonda scored the only goal of the game in the 33rd minute.

TN Stars are remaining with three games to end the league and they have 16 points from 27 games. They are on position 15 in the 16 member league while 13th placed Red Lions have 28 points.

TN Stars coach Honest Nkhwazi said they played well but officiation was not on their side.

“We played well but there was bad officiation today fueling the loss. They denied our clear goal. We cannot promote football in Malawi with such officiation. We are going back to correct some mistakes that we noted today,” he said.

Prichard Mwansa, Moyale Barracks Coach, said his boys didn’t play well despite bagging maximum points.

“There was poor communication among players but what we wanted is to push for points and we bagged three points today,” said Mwansa.

In the league, Moyale Barracks are on position 7, with 43 points.