Former minister Henry Mussa convicted over theft of computers

Mussa (in handcuffs left) and Munthali at the court

Former Minister of Information Henry Mussa and former Director of Information Gideon Munthali have been convicted over theft of computers and a generator valued at K10 million.

The two have been found guilty of conspiracy to commit a felony.

High Court Judge Patrick Chirwa, sitting as chief resident magistrate, has delivered his ruling in the case today in Lilongwe.

In 2019, Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA) donated 10 computers and three generators to the Ministry of Information.

Munthali told the court that he received the items as Director of Information and he delivered nine computers and one generator to Mussa at his Area 11 house on June 19, 2019. The other two generators were delivered to the ministry’s offices in Mzuzu and Lilongwe. Munthali kept one computer at his house

Judge Chirwa in his ruling today also found Munthali guilty on the charge of theft by public servant, saying Munthali failed to deliver the items to the Ministry of Information and to account for the items.

The Judge questioned why Munthali delivered the items to Mussa’s house and one computer to his house yet the items were meant for the Ministry of Information.

Chirwa further found Mussa guilty of receiving items suspected to have been stolen.

The two have since been taken to Maula Prison as they await sentencing.

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by Malawi24