MANEPO, MISA Malawi sign three year MOU on elderly rights

Malawi Network of Older Persons Organisation (MANEPO) has signed a three year memorandum of understanding with MISA Malawi for journalists to write and publish stories that should raise awareness on issues of older persons.

MANEPO Executive Director, Andrew Kavala, told Malawi24 that the contract will also help to promote the rights of older people.

He observed that older people are subjected to abuse, discrimination and stigma.

“It seems that reporters write less (shorter columns) on issues to do with older persons but this contract will see to it that reporters that write good impact stories will be awarded,” he added.

He said older persons also deserve all respects and there is need for journalists to raise much needed awareness on older persons’ rights.

MISA Malawi chairperson, Tereza Ndanga said the MOU will facilitate good working relations between journalists and MANEPO to promote welfare of older persons .

She expressed hope that MANEPO will orient journalists so that they should be able to write good stories.

Ndanga added that she will get in touch with media houses so that journalists should win awards on stories to do with older persons.

MANEPO will spend about K5 million per year on media awards and winning journalists will be awarded with cash and laptops among other things.