Moyale overpower fellow Soldiers

Moyale Barracks have beaten fellow Soldiers Red Lions 1 nil in a Tnm Super League game played at Balaka Stadium.

Charles Nkhoma scored the only goal of the game in the second half to give the Kaning’ina soldiers maximum points after both sides failed to use chances in the first half.

Prichard Mwansa, Moyale Barracks Coach, said he was happy that his boys played according to instructions.

“Let me thank my boys for listening to what I told them to do. beat us at home and we beat them here, all in all we bagged three points,”.

“Tomorrow we are playing Dedza, and it’s another tough and different game we will use everything to win that game as well,” said Mwansa.

Assistant coach for Red Lions Mike Kumanga said it is sad to see his team going into danger zone.

“Not happy at all, we are not safe and it’s so sad to see the team losing especially at home, we left with four games and only one at home, so we need to work extra hard in order to survive the chop,” said Kumanga.

Moyale have moved from position 7 to 5 with 39 points and on Sunday will play Dedza Dynamos at Dedza Stadium. Red Lions are on position 13, with 25 points from 26 games played.