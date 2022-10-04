One person killed after vehicle overturns on way to airport for Chakwera arrival

Chakwera arrived at KIA today

A vehicle which was carrying 10 people and was going to Kamuzu International Airport (KIA) overturned this afternoon, leaving one person dead and nine others injured.

Lumbadzi Police Spokesperson Felix Kwinyani has confirmed the accident to the local media saying it occurred at Nkhalamba drift along the Kamuzu International Airport (KIA) junction road.

The deceased has been identified as Staphiel Chagwira 38 of Malembe village, Traditional Authority Chitukula in Lilongwe.

According to Kwinyani, the driver, Rodrick Zakaria, 22, was driving Toyota Voxy Station Wagon, registration number NA 6351 and was coming from KIA junction heading to the Airport with 10 passengers on board.

“Upon arrival at the said place, the driver lost control of the motor vehicle as he was overtaking another vehicle and the vehicle swerved to the extreme offside of the road where it overturned once,” he said.

Following the accident, Chagwira sustained chest pain and died at Kamuzu Central Hospital while receiving treatment.

Reports indicate that the group was travelling to KIA to welcome President Lazarus Chakwera who arrived in the country today.

However, Police spokesperson Peter Kalaya, in interview with the local media, could neither deny nor confirm that the vehicle was carrying political party supporters.