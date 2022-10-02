Ngonis agree to strengthen linkages

Traditional leaderships of Ngoni people from different countries have agreed to enhance regular interaction amongst their subjects and to foster unity and cultural preservation regardless of their nationalities.

The leaders sealed the agreement Friday at Zongendaba Primary School in Mzimba District where representatives of the Ngoni people from Malawi, South Africa, Tanzania and Zambia commemorated 200 years of the Ngoni migration from South Africa dubbed Mfecane following the war which was led by Shaka in 1822.

Paramount Chief Gama Zulu from Songea in Tanzania, who was the guest of honor, said unity is of paramount importance amongst different tribes for enhanced peace, values and cultural preservation.

Gama said following their migration from South Africa, the Ngoni settled in various countries such as Botswana, Mozambique, Uganda and Zimbabwe among others as such their nationalities should not cause divisions amongst them.

Senior Chief Kampingo Sibande who represented Paramount Chief M’mbelwa V said it was a blessing for Malawi, particularly for Mzimba, to host the ceremony.

He said Ngonis have a very wide history which needs to be well consolidated and jealously preserved for future generations.

Leader of the South African delegation, Professor Emeritus Jabulani Maphalala, advised the Ngoni against cerebrating their stories which are told by others other than themselves.

According to Regional Tourism Officer for the north, Japhet Kuweluza, the commemoration spiced up the closure of Tourism Month hence commended the delegates saying they had in one way or the other promoted the country’s tourism sector.

Reported by George Bulombola