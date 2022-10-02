83 percent of candidates pass 2022 PSLCE exams

The Malawi National Examinations Board (MANEB) has released results for the 2022 Primary School Leaving Certificate of Education (PSLCE) which show that out of the 260,295 candidates who sat for PSLCE examination, 216,664 have passed, representing represents 83.24% pass rate.

Minister of Education Agnes Nyalonje said that this year’s overall pass rate has slightly dropped from the 83.83% in the previous year.

She added that the highest mark obtained in this examination is 448 out of 500, which is higher than 434 marks of the previous year and the cut-off point mark is 398 compared to 388 in 2021.

“I would like to announce our highest performing boy who is Joseph Magombo of Nankhaka Primary School in Lilongwe City.

“I am also happy to announce Mirriam Kachala of Chipiloni Primary School in Zomba Urban who scored the highest mark among girls. She too obtained 448 out of 500 marks, which is higher than that of the previous year (436) and cut off point mark for this year is 375 compared to 363 for 2021. You have done us proud,” she explained.

MANEB Executive Director Dorothy Nampota out of the 131,012 female candidates who sat for this examination, 102,623 have passed representing 78.33% pass rate.

She also said that out of the129,283 male candidates who sat for this examination, 114,041 have passed which is representing 88.21% pass rate.

“Out of the 3,668 Special Needs (SNE) candidates who sat for this examination, 2,672 have passed. This represents 72.58% pass rate.

“Out of the 1,766 SNE male candidates who sat for this examination 1,345 have passed. This represents 76.16 % pass rate.Out of the 1,899 SNE female candidates who sat for this examination, 1,327 have passed. This represents 69.88 %pass rate,” she said

She went on to say that the bottom 10 performing districts, in ascending order are Mwanza (70.21%), Nsanje (70.59%), Neno (75.19%), Ntcheu (75.56%), Chikwawa (76.85%),Nkhotakota (79.04%), Blantyre Rural (79.59%),Ntchisi (79.62%), Mangochi (79.71%) and Machinga (80.02%).

The other top ten performing education districts in descending order are Zomba Urban (95.98%), Nkhata Bay (93.88%), Likoma ( 93.00%), Mzuzu City ( 92.64%), Phalombe ( 92.44%), Zomba Rural ( 91.72%), Mulanje (91.08%), Rumphi (90.72%), Thyolo (89.14%) and Mchinji (85.91%).

