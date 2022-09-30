Trevor Noah has announced he is leaving The Daily Show

South African comedian Trevor Noah has announced that he is parting ways with American satirical news television program The Daily Show after a 7-year spell.

The 38-year old made the announcement at the end of his show on Thursday night. According to Noah, there is another part of his life he wants to explore.

“I realised there’s another part of my life that I want to carry on exploring. I miss learning other languages, I miss going to other countries and putting on shows. I miss just being everywhere and doing everything,” he said

The South African thanked producers of the show and his fans for sharing with him the 7-year experience.

“I’m really grateful to a network who believed in this random comedian nobody knew on this side of the world.”

However the global icon has not revealed timing for his departure. According to him, he will communicate in due course.

Trevor’s journey as the host of the late night comic show started in 2015. Prior to the role, he was a low profile comedian in as far as global recognition is concerned.

The Daily Show has raised his profile as a comedian and Television host, that he has managed to claim numerous awards.

