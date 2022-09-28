Boy arrested in Balaka for having sex with pig

Malawi Police in Balaka have arrested a 16-year-old boy for having sex with a pig.

Balaka Police Station Officer, Gideon Chisale said the boy from Utale in the district allegedly had carnal knowledge of a pregnant pig.

According to Chisale, the teenager was caught in the act and was later taken to police.

The law enforcers have since charged the boy with committing act of bestiality which is contrary to section 153 (b) of the penal code.

If found guilty, the boy will be sent to a reformatory center for rehabilitation.

In May this year, 20-year-old Thokozani Tchalesi was sentenced to 4 years’ imprisonment with hard labour for having sex with a goat.

