Dust settles in DPP as it maintains Nankhumwa as Leader of Opposition

Democratic Progressive Party-DPP seems to be regrouping as members in the party have agreed to maintain Kondwani Nankhumwa as the Leader of Opposition in parliament.

This follows mediation talks facilitated by High Court Judge Kenyatta Nyirenda on Friday where all sides were present and have agreed that new date for the elections of the post will be announced soon.

In a press statement signed the party’s President spokesperson Shadric Namalomba, DPP says it has withdrawn the name of George Chaponda who was elected recently as the leader of opposition until fresh party’s polls are held.

“DPP offered to withdraw the name of Dr Chaponda as the Leader of Opposition until we hold fresh elections for the leader of opposition. We asked the court to direct as to the period within which to hold the fresh elections but the claimants refused to involve the Court in internal party affairs.

“Hon Kondwani Nankhumwa will hold the position of the Leader of Opposition until fresh elections involving all DPP members of parliament. The party leadership will advise on the date and venue of the elections,” reads part of the statement.

There have been legal leadership battles since the party was ousted from power in the court sanctioned fresh presidential polls in 2020.