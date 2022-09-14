Three councillors arrested for selling land in Karonga

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested three ward councillors in Karonga district for illegally selling public land to vendors for K2.4 million.

According to a statement released on 13 September 2022 by ACB’s Principal Public Relations Officer, Egrita M Ndala, on 20 February 2020 ACB received a complaint alleging that ward councillors in Karonga District Council were illegally selling public land.

The bureau’s investigations revealed that the suspects in 2019 pocketed K2.4 million from market vendors to allocate them spaces of land without the knowledge of the council.

The arrested ward councillors are Ngasalayumo Mwangonde – Councilor for Kaporo Ward, Smart Kayira – Councilor for Rukuru Ward and Steven Simsokwe who is Councilor for Chilanga Ward.

They are likely to be charged with abuse of office contraly to section 25B (1) of the Corrupt Practices Act and fraud other than false pretense contrary to section 319 A of the Penal Code.

The three will be taken to court after being interviewed by the Bureau.

Reported by Patrick Ng’ambi