We are innocent – Ma Blacks

Blantyre based reggae outfit the Black Missionaries Band has denied being picked by the police for interrogation in Mzuzu on Wednesday.

In a press statement, the band has made a clarification on the matter. According to Ma blacks, as the group is fondly known, it is the driver of the vehicle they used for their Northern Region perfomances and his assistant, who were picked for questioning.

“The truth of the matter is that it is the driver of the hired vehicle and his assistant who were called for interrogation over some disagreements between the two and the owner of the vehicle,” reads the statement in partial.

It was reported on Wednesday that Mzuzu police picked the band members for questioning, for using a vehicle which is owned by Nkhata Bay North West legislator Julius Mwase without his consent.

According to reports, a member of the band is said to have lied to the Member that he had a church trip to Salima.

Being a church trip, Mwase released the vehicle only to learn that it was being used for the group’s series of shows in the northern region.

Meanwhile, the matter has been put to bed and all band members are in transit from the Northern region.