Lhomwes in ‘Kuipatsa Moto Mulhako Festival’ fundraiser

With only a month to this year’s Mulhako Wa Alhomwe Festival, the cultural group has organized a fundraising event this Sunday where Malawi’s reggae specialists, the Black Missionaries will share the stage with Joe Gwaladi and other artists.

Mulhako Wa Alhomwe Chief Executive Officer, Pius Mvenya in an interview with Malawi24 confirmed the development by saying preparations for the fundraiser this Sunday on 11th September at Chonde in Mulanje, are at an advanced stage.

Mvenya told this publication that the show has been organized to raise between K15 million and K20 million against the K180 million which is the estimated budget for this year’s Mulhako Wa Alhomwe’s festival.

The CEO said as a matter of sympathizing with Malawians whom he said are facing economic hardships, patrons will have to pay K1000 only to dance to tunes of Gibo Pearson of Phalombe music who is also set to spice up the event.

“This coming Sunday all roads will lead to Chonde Headquarters in Mulanje where Ma Blacks, Joe Gwaladi, Gibo Pearson and other artists will share the stage in ‘Kuipatsa Moto Mulhako Festival’ as we fundraise for our much awaited annual festival, Mulhako Wa Alhomwe.

“This is a show a person cannot afford to miss and for your information, as a matter of understanding the current economic crisis Malawians are going through, charges for the show have been pegged at only K1000 per head,” said Mvenya.

Mvenya further encouraged the public to attend the fundraising show saying apart from their intentions of raising money for the annual gathering, they would also want to relieve Malawians from the current economic challenges.

“We are inviting you all to this show and we say this is just a moment of celebrations amidst the economic hardships which have rocked the country,” added Mvenya.

Mulhako Wa Alhomwe was established in 2007 with the aim of promoting Lhomwe culture and

among other things this year’s festival will showcase Lhomwe foods, Lhomwe dances and traditional doctors from Mozambique are expected to bring useful ‘love making’ herbs.

As one way of promoting unity, the Cultural Heritage has set ‘Unity Amidst Diversity’ as the theme for this year’s event and it is reported that people from other cultural groupings from Malawi and abroad, have been invited.