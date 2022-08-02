Employee arrested for stealing K1.1 million from Universal Industries

Police at Ndirande have arrested a 28-year-old Universal Industries employee for stealing K1.1 million realised from the sales of the company’s products.

Ndirande Police Station Sub-Inspector Widson Nhlane said the employee, Chifundo Mangani on July 21 this year was entrusted by the company to work as a sales representative and he has been going to different places for sales and deliveries.

He then disappeared with the money realised from the sales amounting to K1,100,000.00.

The company’s Human Resources Manager Innocent Kapachita reported the crime to Ndirande Police Station for assistance.

After receiving a report, detectives, swiftly moved in and started gathering intelligence and got wind that he is hiding at Chinakanaka Trading Centre in Mulanje.

On August 1, 2022, Ndirande Police Station detectives visited the Trading Centre and effected an arrest. Investigations are in progress to make recoveries of the stolen money.

Chifundo Mangani who hails from Nakutho village in Traditional Authority Chikumba in Mulanje, is to appear in court after finalising paperwork to answer a charge of theft by servant.

