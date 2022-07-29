We have a good squad for CAF Champions League — Bullets

By Ernest Gama

Nyasa Big Bullets have said they have a good squad and do not have plans to sign new players ahead of the CAF Champions League which will start in September.

During the Super League transfer window, Bullets only managed to sign Frank Willard, a defensive midfielder from MAFCO.

The team is expected to play in CAF Champions League this year and there have been calls from supporters to beef up the squad for the competition.

Commenting on the issue, Nyasa Big Bullets chief administration officer Albert Chigoga has said the team has a good squad which can be used in the CAF Champions this year.

“We have good quality players who can suit everywhere in the country and we will use them in CAF Champions League,” said Chigoga.

Chigoga, however, said the technical panel will have a final say on whether the club should sign new players.

Nyasa Big Bullets is the only team in Malawi which will participate in the CAF Champions League this year.

Currently, the team is topping the Tnm Super League table with 42 points from 16 games which the team has played so far.

This weekend, Nyasa Big Bullets will travel to Northern region to play Rumphi United at Rumphi Stadium on Saturday and they will finish the journey on Wednesday with Ekwendeni Hammers at Mzuzu Stadium.

Head coach Callisto Pasuwa told journalists in Blanytre that the team is going to the North to collect six points.

After this trip, Bullets will welcome Moyale Barracks in the round of 16 of the FDH Cup.

