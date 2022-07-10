14 people shot dead at a tavern in South Africa

Fourteen people have been killed while nine other people are in hospital after sustaining multiple injuries following a shooting at a tavern in South Africa.

Gauteng Police Commissioner Elias Mawela has told South African media that police received a call at around 12:30am that there was a shooting incident at Mdlalose tavern in Nomzamo section in Soweto, Johannesburg.

“So, we were informed that 33 people were injured [and] when we arrived at the scene 12 people were confirmed to be dead [while] 11 were taken to hospital.

14 people have been shot dead in Soweto – Orlando . Their ages are estimated to be between 19 and 35

He added: “On arrival, another person died and now a few minutes ago I was informed that the 14th person also passed on [at the] Chris Hani Baragwanath [Academic] Hospital.”

The tragedy comes just over two weeks after 21 teenagers died in a tavern in South Africa. Reports indicate that the teenagers were accidentally poisoned by something they drank, smoked or ate.

