Mother arrested for killing her three-month-old baby

Police at Kawale Township in Lilongwe have arrested 23-year-old Ethel Gustone for allegedly killing her three-month-old baby girl and dumping her in a stream within area 23 in the city.

Kawale Police Public Relations Officer Mabvuto Phiri said it is on record that the suspect killed her baby and wrapped her in a sack bag before throwing the bag that contained her in Msambeta Stream.

“The matter came to limelight after a certain farmer noticed the child floating in Msambeta Stream, which is close to his farm. Later he sought police intervention at Area 23.

“Detectives acted on the matter and successfully arrested the suspect during the night of June 19, 2022,” Phiri explained.

Gustone will appear in court soon to answer the charge of murder. She hails from Kavithiwa Village in the Area of Traditional Authority Chikowi in Zomba District.

Reported by Natasha Muthete