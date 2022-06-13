Premier Bet sues Malawian over K100 million ‘win’

Premier Bet Malawi is demanding K100 milllion from Malawian man, Kenneth Bwanali, following his Facebook post in which he accused the company of lying.

Premier Bet Malawi has demanded K100,000,000 for damage caused as a result of Bwanali’s Facebook post.

Kenneth Bwanali in May accused Premier Bet of fraud saying that their actions were suspicious following the announcement that a lady from Lilongwe had won MK100 milllion after placing two separate bets of K320 and K480 on Premier Bet’s Online Aviator game.

The woman chose not to be identified and a fake name was used during presentation or her cheque

Bwanali raised his doubts of the validity of the claim.

He described the win as “total lie” and threatened to take legal action against the betting company.

Meanwhile, Malawians have advised Bwanali to demand the winning code from Premier Bet in order to prove that the woman indeed won the money.

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by Malawi24