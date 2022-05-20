Chakwera going to Switzerland

President Lazarus Chakwera will leave for Switzerland today where he will attend the World Economic Forum.

The Malawi leader is expected back home on May 29.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has said in a statement that Chakwera will leave Malawi through Kamuzu International Airport at 7PM today.

According to the ministry, Chakwera has been invited to join other world leaders “in charting a path towards equitable and fair global economic recovery.”

On his return from Davos, Chakwera will pass through Malabo, Equatorial Guinea where he will attend the 15th extraordinary summit meeting of the African Union on humanitarian matters and pledging conference.

In Equatorial Guinea, the 16th extraordinary summit meeting of the African Union on terrorism and unconstitutional changes of government will also be held from 26 May to 29 May.

“The first summit will consolidate efforts by African leaders to address the humanitarian challenges that Africa is currently facing, and develop resource mobilisation strategies for addressing them.

“The second summit will focus on sustainable solutions to the recent surge in terrorism and unconstitutional changes of government,” the ministry said.

The trip to Geneva comes a month after Chakwera visited Mozambique for four days in April.