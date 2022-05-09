Mzuzu tobacco market opens

The 2022 tobacco market in the Northern Region of Malawi has opened today, with about 1,598 tobacco bales sold.

Minister of Agriculture Lobin Lowe who opened the market said Government is doing everything to talk to buyers to give farmers good prices this year.

“Government engaged buyers and we agreed that they will buy the commodities at good price at least to give a farmer some smile at the end of the day,” said Lowe.

One of the farmers Jeremia Luhanga who was expecting to sale 3 bales said their expectation is that buyers will offer good prices.

“Every year they promise to buy our tobacco at good prices, but later nothing happens, and this year we are expecting to buy us with good prices and we are doing everything to have a good grade and quality leaves,” said Luhanga.

In the 2021, farming season Malawi earned about K160 billion from the sale of 123.7 million kilograms of all tobacco types.

This season there is low tobacco volume since there were some challenges that farmers faced such as rain and shortage of fertilizer in some areas.

Mzuzu Auction floors is having low volumes of tobacco, with reports that most leaf is not dried up yet.