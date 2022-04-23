Fuel shortage hits Malawi Airlines

Malawi Airlines says all its flight operations will be affected for a couple of days due to low fuel stock.

In a press statement released today, the airline said its local fuel supplier PUMA has also experienced fuel re-supply challenge which has affected the Kamuzu International Airport (Lilongwe) and Chileka (Blantyre) Airport.

“This will adversely affect all our flight operations across our network. Do take note that the fuel crisis may take a couple of days to improve,” company said.

According to the company, due to the critically low fuel stock, today, 23rd April 2022, at O.R. Tambo international airport in South Africa, the airline uplifted return fuel tonnage as it departed Chileka (Blantyre) airport to take the plane back.

“Due to the aforementioned, the payload for our Johannesburg flight was heavily affected due to this return fuel uplift, and consequently the passenger, baggage, and cargo load uplift was restricted/reduced to 70 (seventy) percent of the aircraft capacity due to weight limitation,” reads part of the statement.

Malawi Airlines Limited is Malawi’s national carrier with shareholding by Malawi Government and Ethiopian Airlines.

A few days ago, some customers described it as the worst airline in the world after it changed flight schedule without informing customers.