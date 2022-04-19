Teddy ropes in Kelvin Sings and Kell Kay on official “Mtima” Remix

Teddy has roped in favorable taste-makers Kelvin Sings and Kell Kay on new official remix of “Mtima”.

Breaking silence, the R&B/Pop artist announced the news late Thursday evening. He posted to his social media the official artwork and date release (18th April) for the single, giving fans something to quickly engage and look forward to in the new week.

Premiering first on popular Monday night radio show ‘Made On Monday’ on MBC Radio 2 FM, the new single comes as an official remix to Teddy’s original song, “Mtima” which was released last year and is taken off from the official debut album, “Makadi” slated to drop later this year.

It features collaborations from two of Malawi’s top hit-makers, Kelvin Sings and Kell Kay who in their own individual music careers have had an accolade of popular hit songs and are known to stand out as fan favorites and crowd-pleasers on the Malawian urban scene.

Kelvin Zalimba, aka Kelvin Sings is an R&B artist who has been known to make a frenzy with the youth and is famous for projects like the “Honest EP” and rendition of hit songs including “Aye”, “Mwana Uyu” (ft. Suffix), “Kumwamba” and “Victory” among others…

Coming off with his silky voice accompanied by synths and guitar, the youthful artist has spread his wings exploring with different genres.

Kell Kay, real name Kelly Kambwiri is a Multi award winning Afro-Pop/R&B singer. He rose to fame on the Malawi music scene in 2014 with a song called, “Ndilore Ndipite” which took the industry by storm, catapulting him as one of the top artists to look out for on the urban scene.

Upon making an appearance and featuring on other people’s projects, some of his songs include “Mwano” (ft. Martse), “Tiye”, Gwamba “Karate” (ft. Kell Kay), “Milandu”, “Mbuli” “Juju” (ft. Charisma & Provoice), “Nono” (ft. Macelba) and his biggest hit to date “Mr Yesu” (ft. Gwamba) just to mention a few.

Teddy Maliza, popularly known in the music circles as Teddy has overtime grown, staying relevant and becoming one of the most prominent artists of the urban music industry. Among the list of artists carrying the Malawian flag high his name has been mentioned in the top leagues of R&B and Pop alongside other renowned figures like Kell Kay, Kelvin Sings, Bucci and others.

Although, not seen as the one to make a buzz, constantly putting out projects, Teddy tries to stay active with his fans where he can. If it’s not performing on stage, then it’s engaging with them through social media while having direct talks with them in other related discussions.

The Blantyre-based singer has therefore overtime been able to develop into a well-established and independent artist, making his mark on the urban scene. Nurturing his talent as a singer, song-writer and producer Teddy has managed to learn from the best and been able to show that he is a well-rounded performer both on the mic and production desk.

Whether it’s dropping singles or featuring on other people’s projects, Teddy is making sure to leave fingerprints wherever he treads, getting his recognition on the international map in the best way possible.