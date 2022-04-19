14 traffic related deaths recorded during Easter holiday

The Malawi Police Service says 14 fatalities were recorded from a total of 45 road accidents which occurred during this year’s Easter holiday.

Assistant national police spokesperson Felix Misomali has said this in a statement today.

He said a total of 45 road accidents and 14 fatalities were recorded during this year’s Easter holiday running from midnight of April 14 to midnight of April 18, 2022.

Last year (2021) during the same Easter holiday, a total of 121 road accidents were recorded with 16 fatalities.

“This represents a 63% decrease in road accidents compared to last year in the same period,” said Misomali.

He added that the Malawi Police Service has intensified traffic checks, day and night traffic patrols and sensitization meetings on road safety to further reduce road accidents in Malawi.

One of the accidents during the Easter period occurred in Chikwawa where a man, his wife and a minibus driver have died in Chikwawa after a minibus collided head-on with a motorcycle last night.