Soldiers shoot down Stars in Kasungu

Moyale Barracks came from behind on three occassions before scoring a late winner to beat TN Stars 3-4 in the Tnm Super League.

TN Stars’ Alfred Chizinga opened the scoring in the 10th minute of the game before Davie Msukwa equalised.

In the second half, Chizinga scored again but Lloyd Njaliwa replied to make it 2-2.

In the 60th minute, a fantastic goal from China Chirwa gave hope to TN Stars of winning the game. Njaliwa again replied for Moyale.

As the fourth official showed the 3 minutes added time, Moyale didn’t give up and in the 91st minute Robert Mphezi scored the winning goal for the Mzuzu based side.

The Soldiers walked away with all three points following a 3-4 win.

In a post match interview, coach for Moyale Barracks Prichard Mwansa was happy with the win but said it was a tough game.

“Getting three points is what every coach wants. I told my boys to work hard and as you saw it, we came from behind several times to win the game. It’s not easy to collect three points away and thanks to my boys for not giving up until the last whistle,” said Mwansa.

TN coach Komdwani Mwalweni blamed his defence for not marking in spaces.

“We played well in both halves but my defenders are to blame for letting Moyale players pass in spaces, all in all we lost the game and congratulations to Moyale,” he said.

The result takes Moyale from position 13 to 11 with 6 points from 5 games, while TN are still bottom of the table with a single point from five games.