Coroner orders exhumation of Mtekama’s body

The body of former Criminal Investigations Department (CID) director Bob Mtekama will be exhumed amid a probe into his death.

Lilongwe Chief resident magistrate Patrick Chirwa, sitting as a coroner, last week ordered the exhumation of Mtekama’s body within 30 days.

It is expected that the police, Ministry of Health, court officials and family members will be present during the activity.

“We will need to go to Nkhotakota for this activity but we cannot say when exactly but we will have to do it within the 30 days as ordered by the court,” Ministry of Justice spokesperson Pirirani Masanjala said.

The exhumation will allow experts to conduct a post-mortem as part of a High Court ordered inquest into Mtekama’s death.

Mtekama died on August 4 2020 and was buried three days later at Nkhono village in Nkhotakota.

Malawi Police Service (MPS) said after his death that Mtekama, who was born on May 4, 1948, was diabetic and was taken to hospital when his condition worsened. The Police added that Mtekama was diagnosed with Covid-19 while admitted at Adventist Hospital in Blantyre.

Mtekama’s relatives were not satisfied with reports that he died of Covid-19, claiming that he was poisoned.

Following the claims, the office of the Director of Public Prosecution applied for an order for an inquest which High Court Judge Annabel Mtalimanja granted last year.

The inquest started this year and several Malawi Police officers have so far testified.

Before his death, Mtekama was reportedly leading investigations into several high profile cases, including the 2014 murder of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Director of Corporate Affairs, Issa Njaunju.