Parliamentary session extended to next week

Speaker of the National Assembly Catherine Gotani Hara has announced today in parliament the extension of Parliamentary proceedings by three more days.

The Speaker made the announcement today in parliament, saying the National Assembly has resolved to extend proceedings to Wednesday 6 April, 2022 next week.

Initially, Parliament was expected to rise tomorrow Friday but this will not be the case.

According to the Speaker’s announcement, they have extended the days in order to allow the House finish all its business.

During the current sitting which started in February, Parliament has discussed and passed the budget as well as several bills.