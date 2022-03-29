MUBAS students concerned over poor security

By Raphael Likaka

Students at the Malawi University of Business and Applied Sciences (MUBAS) have expressed concerns over poor security in areas around the university campus following recent cases of theft of students’ property and attacks against students on their way to and from self-accommodation hostels.

One of the students Ezekiel Thipa who resides at Chitawira Township said thieves have been stealing various property from MUBAS students on their way to and from the campus especially on the road to Chitawira as students have been robbed of their laptops and smartphones.

Thipa added that the students are organising themselves to meet the police to discuss the attacks which mostly occur when students are returning to their Chitawira hostels and other places within the township, saying the attacks are worrisome and counterproductive to education.

He said he has organised about 30 young men from Chitawira Township and Chichiri area to patrol the MUBAS campus from 5pm to 8pm to provide security to students and other citizens around MUBAS campus for free.

“We’ve engaged almost 30 young men from Chitawira and Chichiri to patrol MUBAS campus from 5 o’clock in the afternoon to 8 in the evening to provide necessary security to students,” he added.

Thipa said the group of young men is called ‘Dindo Opanda Office Security Task force’ adding that the task force hasn’t started operating but is waiting for police guidelines and approval to start operating.

He therefore called on people and organisations of good will to provide the task force with reflectors and cash to sustain the taskforce.

“Once police give the task force a go ahead, to operate, the group will register with the Council for Nongovernmental Organisations in Malawi (CONGOMA),” he added.

Recently a number female MUBAS students were robbed of their phones and other valuable items on their way from the campus to Chitawira.

A lecturer at the college also sustained injuries following an attack by robbers who went away with his cell phone and laptop.