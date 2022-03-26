BoyzLazzy’s producer dies

Giorgio Fontana, one of the producers behind BoyzLazzy’s album ‘The Beginning’, has died in Rwanda.

The group announced the sad news on its Facebook Page yesterday saying Fontana has died in Kigali.

“Giorgio was a fun loving man and he loved music. Him and Rick Olson of Unicef worked day and night to put together BoyzLazzy’s first and only album ‘The Beginning’,” the group said.

The group added that Giorgio produced the hit song MacBully in his Area 10 home studio with his beloved Korg synthesizer.

BoyzLazzy, a group of five young men – Dalitso, Jeff, Clif, Wesley and Yohane, took the music industry by storm in the 1990s. The group was named UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador for AIDS awareness.

Producers of its only album included Rick Olson, Marvin Hanke and Aklas Chinere.