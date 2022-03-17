TNM Pamtsetse Charity Bonanza nets K41 million

By Gracious Zinazi

Nzika Flood Response has managed to raise 41 million kwacha out of the targeted 50 million kwacha through the Pamtsetse Charity Bonanza.

In his remarks, Counsel Gift Nankhuni, Nzika Flood Response team leader, thanked TNM Limited and NBS Bank for sponsoring the event and promised to transparently work alongside Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DoDMA) to use the money raised to support people affected by floods.

Four teams took part in the two-day football matches that were played at Bingu National Stadium on 12 and 13 March 2022.

On Saturday, Civil Service United lost to Mighty Wanderers while Silver Strikers beat Nyasa Big Bullets. In the final, Silver Strikers emerged champions of Pamtsetse Bonanza after beating Mighty Wanderers.

During the bonanza, 3,000 kwacha was the gate charge per person but TNM was giving out 1,000-kwacha airtime vouchers at the gate. Black Missionaries Banda plus Simon and Kendall spiced up the moment with their live music performances.