Primary school teacher commits suicide over debts in Mponela

A 29-year-old primary school teacher at Mlengwe Primary School in Dowa District has committed suicide by hanging himself due to debts, police say.

Mponela Police Station Publicist sergeant Macpatson Msadala has confirmed and said a suicide note found in the teacher’s house showed that Chilinda complained of having owing people money.

The teacher took his own life on 1 March 2022.

Msadala further said that on the particular day at around 06:00 hours, a Standard 7 learner from the same school was coming from home to fetch water from the school’s borehore.

“When passing by the house of Chilinda, the learner saw her teacher lying on the ground while unconscious.

“She then reported the matter to the head teacher who together with his fellow teachers including all concerned parties discovered that Chilinda was lifeless,” said Msadala.

The matter was later reported to Mponela Police Station where suicide was confirmed.

Chilinda hanged himself to a tree nearby the institutional house he was occupying before the rope he used was cut-off.

Postmortem conducted at Ntchisi District Hospital revealed that death was due to suffocation secondary to strangulation.

Dalitso Chilinda hailed from Mlinde Village, Traditional Authority Chiwere in Dowa District.

Meanwhile, Police are advising all people to seek advice for their problems rather than committing suicide.