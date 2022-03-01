Nomads make ‘Miracle’ signing

Former Nyasa Big Bullets defender Miracle Gabeya has reportedly signed a two-year deal with Bullets rivals Mighty Wanderers after he turned down a new contract offer to stay at the People’s Team.

Gabeya was one of the many Bullets players whose contracts had run out. But when he was offered a new deal, the tough tackling defender rejected it, saying the signing on fee offered on the table was too low for him.

And soon after storming out of the contractual talks, rumors were all over saying Gabeya wanted to join his best friend Chiukepo Msowoya who has had his contract not renewed by the Super League and Airtel Top 8 Cup champions.

On Tuesday, the rumors were put to rest when Wanderers’ spokesman for the Board Humphreys Mvula confirmed to have signed the defender.

“He came to us as a free agent having refused to extend his contract at Bullets so we had to offer him a deal which he gladly accepted. He is a very experienced defender and we are very optimistic that he will add value to our defence which was very loose last season,” Mvula told the local media.

This means Gabeya is the 12th player to leave Bullets after the team further released Ben Manyozo, Luke Chima and Paul Kansungwi on top of eight players who have had their contracts not renewed after the end of the 2020/21 season.

Meanwhile, teams continue to fine tune for the 2022 season which kicks off on 5th March with a Charity Shield match involving Bullets and Silver Strikers FC in Blantyre.