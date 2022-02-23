Silver fans reject supporters committee

Some ‘concerned’ Silver Strikers supporters say they will not recognize the newly appointed supporters committee which is being led by Chisomo Mwamadi.

The Club’s Board of Directors announced the appointment of the new committee last week to replace Kingsley Malaya’s committee.

But reacting to the news, the grouping, through its leader Noel Nthala, challenged the decision saying the Board did not follow the right procedure in coming up with the list.

Popularly known as Ayesu, Nthala has since penned a letter to the newly appointed Board Chairperson George Kaudza Masina to not recognize the committee, saying the only way to select leaders is through proper elections.

“We will never recognize the so called committee as our leaders because the decision to bring them on board was made by Thoko Chimbali who is the team’s Chief Executive Officer. There’s no way we can allow him to flout the procedures just to fulfill his personal interest and that’s the reason why there is no signature from the Board.

“We have submitted our letter to the Board to look into the matter and we are very hopeful that they will cancel the new committee and call for elections so that we select our own leaders not the ones imposed on us by the CEO,” he said.

The Bankers announced Mwamadi as the National Coordinator, with Charles Kang’ombe as his deputy whilst Kumbukani Kalomba is the General Secretary.

Gersom Banda is the supporters committee Treasurer whilst Sphiwe Banda, Tia-Maria Katemba, Jossam Betifala, Jafali Chikwakwa, Noah Gilbert and Fakame Chiyamwaka are the committee members, with Joshua Chinguwo, Gutso Francis and Zek Mdindo all being appointed as regional coordinators for the Northern Region, Central Region and Southern Region respectively.