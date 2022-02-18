MP appeals for urgent help for flood victims

Member of Parliament for Salima Central Gerald Kapiseni Phiri has asked government as well as well-wishers to help people in his constituency who have been affected by recent floods.

According to Phiri, more than 1500 families in Salima Central are homeless and helpless, hence urgent help is needed to rescue the people.

Some of the affected families are in camps at Lifulu, T/A Kalonga, Chiphala, Mtonga and Kamuzu road.

“They are all stranded because their houses have collapsed. It’s overwhelming actually even for me, a Member of Parliament, to manage to support these people, that is why I spoke in the August house asking support from government and well-wishers for better living of my people.

“The main needs are tents as temporary measure for housing, food, sheets, kitchen utensils and clothes,” said Phiri.

Phiri has pleaded with government to declare Salima a disaster district so that wellwishers will also see the need to rescue people in Salima district.