Bullets purchase Blantyre Zero Women’s Football Club

Nyasa Big Bullets have purchased Blantyre Zero Women’s Football Club and the team will be known as Nyasa Big Bullets Women’s Football Club with effect from 1st February, 2022.

The Super League club has announced the acquisition in a statement today.

“This is in line with the Club Licensing System requirements and on condition for African Clubs to participate in the Confederation of African Football Champions League as resolved by the CAF Executive Committee in 2022,” Bullets Chief Executive Officer Suzgo Nyirenda said in the statement.

He added that the club is delighted to have the women’s team on board and he expressed Bullets’ commitment to invest in the women’s side.

“We are welcoming a new product on board and we believe Bullets will build a solid women’s team that will strongly compete at national level and be able to participate in regional and continental competitions,” concluded Nyirenda.

The latest development means Bullets has four teams to its name; Nyasa Big Bullets Football Club, Nyasa Big Bullets Reserves, Nyasa Big Bullets Youth and Nyasa Big Bullets Women’s Team.