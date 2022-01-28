Malawi Govt forgets to announce deputy minister’s appointment

Malawi Government says the name of a deputy minister was omitted by human error from a cabinet list announced Friday morning.

President Lazarus Chakwera, over the past two days, has been making ministerial appointments following the dissolution of his cabinet on Monday.

Yesterday, Government announced the appointment of 12 ministers and early this morning nine ministers and eight deputy ministers were announced.

Secretary to the President and Cabinet Zangazanga Chikhosi said the second announcement was for “final appointments”.

This afternoon, Malawians were surprised when a further cabinet appointment was announced.

It was the appointment of Agnes Nkusankhoma as Deputy Minister of Gender, Community Development and Social Welfare.

Chikhosi said in the statement that Nkusankhoma’s name was omitted from the list announced earlier today “by human error”.

Nkusankhoma used to serve as Deputy Minister of Agriculture and at the time the announced was made on the Malawi Government Facebook page, she had already posted a statement thanking Chakwera for the opportunity she was given to serve in the now dissolved cabinet.

“It was such a big honour to me and people of Mchinji South Constituency,” said Nkusankhoma.

The incident has since led to concerns over lack of seriousness on the part of senior officials in the Lazarus Chakwera administration.