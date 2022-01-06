Hit and run driver gets 2 years after hitting to death three people

A driver, who did not stop after hitting to death two women and a five-month-old baby on 28 December in Mchinji, has been sentenced to two years in prison.

The Senior Resident Magistrate’s (SRM) court in Mchinji yesterday handed the sentence to the hit and run driver, Chikumbutso Kathira, 32, without an option of a fine.

Kathira did not stop after causing a fatal road accident on December 28. Three people died on the spot.

Traffic Police in Mchinji launched a spirited manhunt and unmasked (exposed) his identity barely and arrested him.

SRM Elia Zawanda heard through Police prosecutor, Sub-Inspector Eugenio Yotamu that the road accident happened in the afternoon hours at around 13:30 hrs at Kamwendo village, along the Kapiri-Kamwendo M18 road in Mchinji.

Kathira was driving a Toyota Hilux pick-up registration number BN 8699 when he hit to death female pedestrians namely Makulata Bruno Alick, 50, and Rhoda Kansepa, 20, both of Geresom village, Traditional Authority Simphasi in Mchinji district.

One pedestrian was carrying a 5-month old baby girl named Beatrice Isaac, whereas the other was pulling a bicycle at the time of the incident.

The two adults sustained severe head injuries, while the baby girl sustained internal injuries.

All the three victims were rushed to Mchinji district hospital whereby death was confirmed upon arrival and the bicycle was extensively damaged.

In Court, Kathira pleaded guilty to two counts of causing death by reckless driving, and failing to stop and render assistance to injured persons, contrary to sections 126 (4c) and 124 (c) respectively of the Road Traffic Act (RTA).

Passing the sentence, SRM Zawanda concurred with the State prosecutor and handed the driver a two-year jail term, without an option of a fine.

Chikumbutso Kathira hails from Kapalamula village, in Traditional Authority Nyoka, in Mchinji district.